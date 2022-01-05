The eleventh chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List sees our highest riser yet, as shortstop Aeverson Arteaga was voted as the No. 11 prospect in the San Francisco Giants system.

After signing for a nice, but not exorbitant bonus in 2019, Arteaga debuted on the 2020 CPL at No. 41, and managed to rise to No. 28 in 2021, despite losing what should have been his debut season to the pandemic.

And after his actual debut season? He jumped up 17 more spots, and it’s not hard to see why.

An 18-year old, right-handed hitting shortstop with strong defense, Arteaga spent the bulk of the year in the Arizona Complex League, where he slashed .294/.367/.503 (123 wRC+), with 9 home runs. When the ACL season ended, he joined the Low-A San Jose Giants for their postseason run, and performed well.

If his power can stay, he’s a prospect to keep a very close eye on. A good 2022 in Low-A could make him one of the most exciting prospects in the system.

Now let’s find out who comes next. And it’s nomination day, so be sure to reply with nominations, and rec your favorites!

No. 12 prospect nominees

Ricardo Genovés — 22.7 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Matt Mikulski — 22.7 years, 4.27 FIP in ACL (5 innings)

Ryan Murphy — 22.2 years, 3.85 FIP in Low-A (76 innings), 2.29 FIP in High-A (31.1 innings)

Diego Rincones — 22.6 years, 141 wRC+ in High-A (107 PAs), 140 wRC+ in AA (213 PAs)

