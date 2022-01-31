With the 20th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List in the books, we’ve officially created a list of the top 20 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. Rounding out the top 20 is 22-year old catcher Ricardo Genovés, who earned 26% of the votes in a six-name field.

Genovés, a right-handed hitter, started 2021 in Low-A and dominated, slashing .338/.441/.551 (161 wRC+) in 161 plate appearances, with 6 home runs, 22 walks, and 29 strikeouts. That earned him a promotion to High-A, where he struggled a little, hitting .217/.294/.364 (77 wRC+) in 245 plate appearances, with 7 home runs, 22 walks, and 73 strikeouts.

He finished the year with a brief stint in AAA, where he ended things on a high note, hitting 10-22 with 1 home run, 3 doubles, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts.

The Giants have a lot of catcher depth in the farm, and Genovés — the third backstop so far on this list — will be a fun player to keep an eye on this season. He moved up nine spots this year, after being ranked No. 29 in last year’s CPL.

We may have a top 20 now, but we still have 24 more names to add, so let’s march on.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 21!

No. 21 prospect nominees

Seth Corry — 23.2 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Sammy Long — 26.6 years, 4.23 FIP in MLB (40.2 innings), 3.59 FIP in AAA (26.1 innings)

Manuel Mercedes — 19.4 years, 5.12 FIP in ACL (56.1 innings)

Ismael Munguia — 23.3 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Randy Rodriguez — 22.4 years, 2.28 FIP in Low-A (62 innings)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.