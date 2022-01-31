 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 21

Who is the No. 21 prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
Giants catcher prospect Ricardo Genovés
With the 20th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List in the books, we’ve officially created a list of the top 20 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. Rounding out the top 20 is 22-year old catcher Ricardo Genovés, who earned 26% of the votes in a six-name field.

Genovés, a right-handed hitter, started 2021 in Low-A and dominated, slashing .338/.441/.551 (161 wRC+) in 161 plate appearances, with 6 home runs, 22 walks, and 29 strikeouts. That earned him a promotion to High-A, where he struggled a little, hitting .217/.294/.364 (77 wRC+) in 245 plate appearances, with 7 home runs, 22 walks, and 73 strikeouts.

He finished the year with a brief stint in AAA, where he ended things on a high note, hitting 10-22 with 1 home run, 3 doubles, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts.

The Giants have a lot of catcher depth in the farm, and Genovés — the third backstop so far on this list — will be a fun player to keep an eye on this season. He moved up nine spots this year, after being ranked No. 29 in last year’s CPL.

We may have a top 20 now, but we still have 24 more names to add, so let’s march on.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 21!

No. 21 prospect nominees

Seth Corry — 23.2 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)
Sammy Long — 26.6 years, 4.23 FIP in MLB (40.2 innings), 3.59 FIP in AAA (26.1 innings)
Manuel Mercedes — 19.4 years, 5.12 FIP in ACL (56.1 innings)
Ismael Munguia — 23.3 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)
Randy Rodriguez — 22.4 years, 2.28 FIP in Low-A (62 innings)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Poll

Who is the No. 21 prospect in the system?

view results
  • 14%
    Seth Corry
    (26 votes)
  • 24%
    Sammy Long
    (43 votes)
  • 17%
    Manuel Mercedes
    (31 votes)
  • 20%
    Ismael Munguia
    (36 votes)
  • 22%
    Randy Rodriguez
    (39 votes)
175 votes total Vote Now

