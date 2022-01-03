In the tenth chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, the McCovey Chronicles community once again turned to a recent San Francisco Giants first-round selection, with outfielder Hunter Bishop being named the No. 10 prospect in the system, earning 40% of the votes in the six-player field.

This follows Will Bednar being selected at No. 8 and Patrick Bailey at No. 9, meaning all three first-round picks in the Farhan Zaidi era are off the board, consecutively, in reverse chronological order.

It’s a fall of six spots from last year’s placement for Bishop, who has perhaps the widest range between his potential worst case scenario and best case scenario of anyone on the farm. Bishop was drafted in the first round due to his plus defense in center field, his excellent speed, and his potential to be, despite the reputation for speedy defenders, a power bat.

Unfortunately the on-field performance has lagged far behind the potential. After losing the 2020 Minor League season due to the pandemic, Bishop missed most of 2021 to lingering shoulder injuries. When he did play, he was at levels below other highly ranked prospects his age. Worse yet, he was bad.

In 56 plate appearances in the Arizona Complex League, Low-A, and High-A, Bishop hit just 6-45 with 22 strikeouts. He drew just 8 walks, and didn’t hit a home run. He was slightly better in the Arizona Fall League after the season, but only slightly.

He needs a big 2022 for fans and the organization to keep their optimism for him.

Now let’s add another name to our rankings.

The list so far

On to No. 11!

No. 11 prospect nominees

Aeverson Arteaga — 18.9 years, 123 wRC+ in ACL (226 PAs)

Ricardo Genovés — 22.7 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Matt Mikulski — 22.7 years, 4.27 FIP in ACL (5 innings)

Ryan Murphy — 22.2 years, 3.85 FIP in Low-A (76 innings), 2.29 FIP in High-A (31.1 innings)

Diego Rincones — 22.6 years, 141 wRC+ in High-A (107 PAs), 140 wRC+ in AA (213 PAs)

