Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans.

On Friday, the Giants organization announced that Keith Snider is the inaugural recipient of the annual Dick Tidrow Scout of the Year Award.

The award will be given annually to the Giants scout who represents the integrity, character, and work ethic exemplified by Dick Tidrow. pic.twitter.com/U8oDGCjcEc — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) January 28, 2022

Tidrow, an MLB pitcher for 13 years, died in July, after having spent the previous 27 years working in the Giants organization. He was known for his great scouting work, and was a senior advisor to the president of baseball operations at the time of his death.

Snider is an area scout, meaning that he scouts amateur players — all of the amateur players, really — within a specific region (for Snider, that region is Northern California, Northern Nevada, and Hawaii). This will be his 17th season in the Giants organization, and his 33rd in professional baseball.

Congrats to Snider, and good on the Giants for making an annual award that both honors the great Tidrow, and recognizes the often-unheralded scouts.

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

It’s been 60 days now. Look at them go! Aren’t we proud.

Have a lovely weekend, y’all.