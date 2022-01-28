The 19th chapter of the 2020 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List saw the McCovey Chronicles community turn to one of the system’s top performers in 2021. Comfortable winning the vote, and being named the No. 19 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization is third baseman David Villar, who wasn’t even on last year’s CPL.

Villar, a right-handed hitter who turned 25 on Thursday and was an 11th-round pick in 2018, had a breakout season, in which he hit 20 home runs for the AA Richmond Flying Squirrels, breaking the team’s record (a record previously held by Jarrett Parker, so interpret this factoid as optimistically or pessimistically as you would like). In 446 plate appearances in AA, Villar hit .275/.374/.506 (141 wRC+), with 46 walks and 112 strikeouts.

He’ll almost surely start the season in AAA, and if his performance maintains at that level, we’ll likely see him make his MLB debut sooner rather than later.

Now let’s add another name.

The list so far

On to No. 20!

No. 19 prospect nominees

Seth Corry — 23.2 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Ricardo Genovés — 22.8 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Sammy Long — 26.6 years, 4.23 FIP in MLB (40.2 innings), 3.59 FIP in AAA (26.1 innings)

Manuel Mercedes — 19.4 years, 5.12 FIP in ACL (56.1 innings)

Ismael Munguia — 23.3 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Randy Rodriguez — 22.4 years, 2.28 FIP in Low-A (62 innings)

