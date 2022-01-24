The 18th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect list saw a sixth first-round pick come off the board — only this time it wasn’t a pick the San Francisco Giants made. With 32% of the vote in a four-name field, middle infielder Will Wilson was selected as the No. 18 prospect in the organizaton.

Wilson was taken by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft, five slots after the Giants chose Hunter Bishop. The Giants acquired him prior to the 2020 season in a trade in which the Giants essentially ate Zack Cozart’s bloated contract so as to get a first-round pick.

After losing 2020 to the pandemic, Wilson struggled in his debut Giants season in 2021. He hit fairly well in High-A, slashing .251/.339/.497 (120 wRC+) in 224 plate appearances before earning a promotion to AA, where he hit .189/.281/.306 (65 wRC+) in 221 plate appearances. Across the two levels he had 137 strikeouts to 46 walks in 445 plate appearances.

Wilson, who will turn 24 in July, fell eight spots after being ranked No. 10 on last year’s CPL.

The list so far

Seth Corry — 23.2 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Ricardo Genovés — 22.8 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Sammy Long — 26.6 years, 4.23 FIP in MLB (40.2 innings), 3.59 FIP in AAA (26.1 innings)

Manuel Mercedes — 19.4 years, 5.12 FIP in ACL (56.1 innings)

Ismael Munguia — 23.3 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Randy Rodriguez — 22.4 years, 2.28 FIP in Low-A (62 innings)

David Villar — 24.11 years, 141 wRC+ in AA (446 PAs)

