 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Weekend BP: MLB and the MLBPA to meet Monday

Let the bargaining resume.

By Brady Klopfer
MLB: OCT 02 AL Wild Card - Rays at A’s Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s been nearly two months since MLB’s owners instituted a lockout, and I, for one, am ready for it to end, so I can become officially excited about the upcoming San Francisco Giants season. Or at least can become officially confident that there will be an upcoming San Francisco Giants season.

There will hopefully be progress on that front this week, as MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association are set to meet again on Monday, when the union will present their counteroffer to the owners, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Let’s hope there’s some movement.

In semi-related news, the Giants announced that if Spring Training games are cancelled or postponed, fans who purchased tickets will receive credits, unless they specifically go out of their way to ask for a refund. And that, folks, is what we refer to as a choice.

Old, random MCC article for you to read

Jacoby Ellsbury would be a spectacularly bad idea for the Giants (Dec. 22, 2017 — Grant Brisbee)

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

Hey, this seems like a pertinent topic. It’s been 53 days. It’ll be 55 days when they meet on Monday.

That’s Tim Lincecum’s number.

Do it for Timmy.

Have a great weekend, friends.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...