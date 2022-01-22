It’s been nearly two months since MLB’s owners instituted a lockout, and I, for one, am ready for it to end, so I can become officially excited about the upcoming San Francisco Giants season. Or at least can become officially confident that there will be an upcoming San Francisco Giants season.

There will hopefully be progress on that front this week, as MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association are set to meet again on Monday, when the union will present their counteroffer to the owners, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to meet Monday, when the union is expected to present a counteroffer to the league’s proposal last week, sources tell ESPN.



This would be the second meeting between the sides since MLB locked out players on Dec. 2. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2022

Let’s hope there’s some movement.

In semi-related news, the Giants announced that if Spring Training games are cancelled or postponed, fans who purchased tickets will receive credits, unless they specifically go out of their way to ask for a refund. And that, folks, is what we refer to as a choice.

The Giants just announced that presale tickets for Spring Training are officially on sale, but if the games get cancelled because of, say, a lockout triggered by MLB owners, you will have to personally request a refund pic.twitter.com/PRoykG782e — Alex Shultz (@AlexShultz) January 21, 2022

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

Hey, this seems like a pertinent topic. It’s been 53 days. It’ll be 55 days when they meet on Monday.

That’s Tim Lincecum’s number.

Do it for Timmy.

Have a great weekend, friends.