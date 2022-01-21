After a brief detour, we’re back to our regularly scheduled programming of ranking San Francisco Giants prospects. Our last episode saw us take a break from the action to place 17-year old Bahamian shortstop Ryan Reckley, whom the Giants had just signed in the international signing period for a $2.2 million bonus.

With people voting based on my admittedly far-from-perfect system designed to retroactively place a player, Reckley came in at No. 11 on the list, fittingly bumping Aeverson Arteaga from the spot, and pushing a group of players down a notch.

But before adding Reckley, we voted on what was then the No. 16 prospect and is now the No. 17 prospect: left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney. A comp-round pick in 2020, Swiney had a brilliant debut season in 2021. He started in the ACL, where he had 16 strikeouts to 6 walks in 8 innings, then moved to Low-A, where he had a 0.74 ERA, a 2.26 FIP, and 42 strikeouts to 12 walks in 24.1 innings.

Now let’s move right along. And it’s nomination day, so be sure to respond in the comments with the players you want added to Monday’s CPL, and recommend your favorites.

The list so far

On to No. 18!

No. 18 prospect nominees

Ricardo Genovés — 22.7 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Ismael Munguia — 23.2 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

David Villar — 24.11 years, 141 wRC+ in AA (446 PAs)

Will Wilson — 23.5 years, 120 wRC+ in High-A (224 PAs), 65 wRC+ in AA (221 PAs)

