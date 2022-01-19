Five Giants make Baseball America’s top 100 list

It’s the time of year where we start to get really excited about Minor League prospects — San Francisco Giants Minor League prospects, specifically. With or without the Major League lockout ending, Minor Leaguers will head to camp before too long, and we’ll start to hear reports, stories, and rumblings about improvements players have made.

Not long after that, actual games will happen, and we’ll start to have data points to see just how good some prospects have gotten — or if they’re disappointing.

It makes sense, then, that it’s also the time of year when prospect lists start dropping (we’re doing our own list of Giants prospects as a community). Baseball America, one of the top publications in prospecting, just released their highly anticipated list of the top 100 prospects in baseball, and it includes five Giants, which seems about right.

The highest-ranked Giant is, not surprisingly, shortstop Marco Luciano, who comes in at No. 17. It’s then a long way to the next prospect, which is a kind of surprising one: catcher Joey Bart. The Giants first-round pick (No. 2 overall) in 2018 made the list at No. 71, two spots ahead of outfielder Luis Matos.

Bart has been a top-two Giants prospect since being drafted, but I suspect many lists will have Matos ahead of him. Not Baseball America, however.

Rounding out the list are outfielder Heliot Ramos and left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, who come in at Nos. 94 and 95, respectively.

It’s the same five prospects who were on Baseball America’s list when the 2021 Minor League season started, and in mostly similar places as they were then. Eight months ago Luciano was ranked No. 10, Bart was No. 33, Ramos was No. 72, Matos was No. 89, and Harrison was No. 99.

Here’s hoping the list looks even nicer the next time it drops.