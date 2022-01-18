It’s time to interrupt our regularly scheduled programming of ranking San Francisco Giants prospects. The Giants recently signed 17-year old Bahamian shortstop Ryan Reckley, a switch-hitter who is regarded as one of the top players in this year’s international free agency class. He signed for a $2.2 million bonus.

There’s a decent chance that the community sees Reckley as being one of the organization’s top 16 prospects, which means that he needs to be retroactively added to this year’s CPL, or just added to the current crop and picked now.

There’s no right way to do this, but I’m opting for a retroactive approach, because I think the purpose of the CPL is to reflect how the community feels about prospects, not to reflect the historical timeline of signings.

So here’s what we’re going to do (and yes, this is an inexact science, but there’s no way to do this that isn’t. It just comes with the territory.): I’m going to leave a series of polls at the bottom of the article. The first will be to find a tier for Reckley (“1 through 5,” “6 through 10,” “11 through 16,” and “not yet ranked.”). Then there will be additional polls for each of those polls (“1,” “2,” “3,” “4,” or “5,” etc.).

Please vote in all of the polls.

I’m gonna repeat that because it’s really important.

PLEASE VOTE IN ALL OF THE POLLS. Not just the one that corresponds with the tier you voted on.

The reason here being that, if you think Reckley is, say, the No. 8 prospect, but the community votes to add him to the 11 through 16 slot, then you should still vote for him at No. 11. So, for clarity’s sake, if you think he is No. 8 (which means he slots in ahead of the current No. 8), then you would vote to place him in the “6 through 10” tier, then vote “No. 5” in the “1 through 5” option, “No. 8” in the “6 through 10” option, and “No. 11” in the “11 through 16 option.”

Make sense? I hope so. Sorry this is long-winded and confusing, but it’s the best I could come up with.

Anyway, here’s the list so far so you can see where you want to rank Reckley.

Now, let’s get to the fun.

Poll Which tier does Ryan Reckley belong in? No. 1 through No. 5

No. 6 through No. 10

No. 11 through No. 16

Not yet ranked vote view results 2% No. 1 through No. 5 (6 votes)

25% No. 6 through No. 10 (73 votes)

44% No. 11 through No. 16 (130 votes)

27% Not yet ranked (80 votes) 289 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which ranking is the best for Ryan Reckley? No. 1

No. 2

No. 3

No. 4

No. 5 vote view results 4% No. 1 (7 votes)

2% No. 2 (4 votes)

5% No. 3 (8 votes)

4% No. 4 (7 votes)

83% No. 5 (130 votes) 156 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which ranking is the best for Ryan Reckley? No. 6

No. 7

No. 8

No. 9

No. 10 vote view results 3% No. 6 (5 votes)

2% No. 7 (4 votes)

9% No. 8 (16 votes)

11% No. 9 (18 votes)

73% No. 10 (118 votes) 161 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which ranking is the best for Ryan Reckley? No. 11

No. 12

No. 13

No. 14

No. 15

No. 16 vote view results 32% No. 11 (65 votes)

9% No. 12 (19 votes)

10% No. 13 (22 votes)

9% No. 14 (20 votes)

7% No. 15 (16 votes)

30% No. 16 (61 votes) 203 votes total Vote Now

Again, please answer all four polls, not just the one corresponding with the tier you voted in.