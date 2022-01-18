Good morning, baseball fans!

I wish I had better news for you, but despite meeting last week, MLB owners and the MLBPA were not able to come to terms on a deal for a new CBA. Which isn’t much of a surprise. The sides are too far apart. What with the MLBPA wanting more fair treatment and pay for the players and the owners wanting do their best Scrooge McDuck impression, diving into piles of cash and giving the players nothing.

Baseball labor update: There is no deal. There never was going to be one today. MLB made a proposal. The reaction among the players was not positive. Few on either side expected it to be. The question is how soon the MLBPA counters. Spring training starting on time is in peril. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2022

The current player rep for the San Francisco Giants is Austin Slater, who spoke with Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle last week, saying:

“There’s a lot of frustration from players and I think there’s a willingness to ride this out as long as it takes to get a fair agreement. It’s hard to say right now, but with the league making proposals that eliminate fundamental player rights, it is making this process more difficult, and I think hardening the stance of the players.”

I’m going to guess that this season, at the very least spring training, will not be starting on time. Which makes this tweet we got in response to last Thursday’s BP even more galling.

How about getting the bill for season ticket payment while the lockout is on?! — Mike Tessler (@sfghonu) January 13, 2022

It was in response to a post discussing the absolute audacity of MLB continuing to drug test players while not allowing players who are rehabbing baseball injuries to access team resources and facilities. I didn’t think the audacity could get worse, but Mr. Tessler has proven me wrong.

Hang in there, baseball fans. We’ll muddle through this together.

Old, random MCC article for you to read

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

It has been 49 days and it doesn’t look like it’s ending any time soon.