Weekend BP: Who’s your offseason white whale?

On Friday, the artist formerly known as Created the job that I now have, also known as Grant Brisbee (I don’t think I got that right, but I’m sure Gart Frisbee will forgive me), penned an article at The Athletic advocating for the San Francisco Giants to sign Zack Greinke.

The Giants, of course, can’t sign Zack Greinke, because the Giants can’t sign any player to a Major League deal on account of the MLB owners being a big pile of poopoo heads locking out the players. But when that ends, then the Giants could sign Greinke. Hypothetically.

Grant’s article was posted in the comment section of Thursday’s BP, which led me to admit that I had been thinking of writing the same such article for quite a while now. I never got around to it, but hey ... that’s what Grant’s for. Thanks, Grant.

Greinke is polarizing on and off the field. He spent many years being really, really great, and has been closer to mediocre for a little while now, so you can make the case that he’d by a high-reward rotation option or an overpriced mid-level arm skating by on name recognition and hardware. He is direct, blunt, and dry, making him beloved by many and disliked by some.

And on top of all that, the Giants are not very likely to sign him.

Which makes him the perfect person for this article.

Whenever the lockout ends, there will be a flurry to sign the remaining free agents before the season starts. Greinke is one of those free agents. So are Clayton Kershaw, Kris Bryant, Carlos Rodón, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Freddie Freeman, as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run.

For better or for worse, the Giants are unlikely to sign any of those dudes. And if you have your eyes on a more modestly-priced acquisition, the Giants are also unlikely to sign him, just a little less unlikely.

But tell me who your white whale for the offseason is, whenever that offseason resumes.

Old, random MCC article for you to read

Buster Posey played through pain to try to save this stupid team (Nov. 29, 2018 — Kenny Kelly)

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

It’s been 46 days. Enough already.

Have a great weekend, y’all.