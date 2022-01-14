We’ve ranked 15 San Francisco Giants prospects so far in the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, and we just came across our fourth member of the 2020 draft class, as well as our second relief pitcher. With a comfortable lead in the six-player field, right-handed pitcher R.J. Dabovich has been voted as the No. 15 prospect on the farm.

Dabovich, who was No. 36 in his first CPL last year, made his debut in 2021 and was electric. He started in High-A, where he had a 1.42 ERA and 3.03 FIP, recording 28 strikeouts to 6 walks in 12.2 innings. That earned him a promotion to AA, where he had a 3.66 ERA and 1.94 FIP, with 34 strikeouts to 7 walks in 19.2 innings.

Altogether it made for 62 strikeouts in 32.1 innings, good for a stunning 17.3 Ks per 9 innings.

Now let’s keep this train moving.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 16!

No. 16 prospect nominees

Ricardo Genovés — 22.7 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Ismael Munguia — 23.2 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Nick Swiney — 22.10 years, 2.26 FIP in Low-A (24.1 innings)

David Villar — 24.11 years, 141 wRC+ in AA (446 PAs)

Will Wilson — 23.5 years, 120 wRC+ in High-A (224 PAs), 65 wRC+ in AA (221 PAs)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.