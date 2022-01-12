The 14th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List belongs to one of the brightest stars of the 2021 Minor League season for the San Francisco Giants. Perhaps the brightest star. By a margin of just three votes, the McCovey Chronicles community has voted outfielder and designated hitter Diego Rincones as the No. 14 prospect in the system.

A right-handed hitter who turned 22 in June, Rincones had an utterly sensational season, slashing .300/.385/.533 (141 wRC+) in 107 High-A plate appearances, and then keeping it up through his promotion, hitting .290/.373/.505 (140 wRC+) in 213 AA plate appearances. For comparison, Heliot Ramos — who is less than three months younger — had a 107 wRC+ in AA this year.

Rincones’ defense remains a huge question mark, but he certainly appears to be one of the top hitters in the organization, if not the top hitter. And him showing that off swayed the voters, as he had a massive rise from last year, when he finished No. 37 in the CPL.

The list so far

On to No. 15!

No. 15 prospect nominees

R.J. Dabovich — 22.11 years, 3.03 FIP in High-A (12.2 innings), 1.94 FIP in AA (19.2 innings)

Ricardo Genovés — 22.7 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Ismael Munguia — 23.2 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Nick Swiney — 22.10 years, 2.26 FIP in Low-A (24.1 innings)

David Villar — 24.11 years, 141 wRC+ in AA (446 PAs)

Will Wilson — 23.5 years, 120 wRC+ in High-A (224 PAs), 65 wRC+ in AA (221 PAs)

