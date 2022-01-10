The 13th edition of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List brought us our third San Francisco Giants prospect making his CPL debut, and our second from the 2021 MLB Draft class. Narrowly winning the vote in an eight-name field, left-handed pitcher Matt Mikulski has been voted by the community as the No. 13 prospect in the Giants organization.

Mikulski, who will turn 23 early in the 2022 season, was selected by the Giants in the second round of the draft, with the No. 50 pick. As was the case with all of the organization’s draft picks, Mikulski was slow played in his debut season, so we don’t have very much to work with beyond his impressive body of work at Fordham University. After being drafted, the lefty played exclusively in the Arizona Complex League, where he appeared in 4 games and pitched 5 innings, allowing 4 hits, 3 walks, and 0 runs, while striking out 5 batters.

In his final college season, Mikulski had a 1.45 ERA and 0.820 WHIP, with 124 strikeouts to 27 walks in 68.1 innings.

The list so far

No. 1 prospect nominees

R.J. Dabovich — 22.11 years, 3.03 FIP in High-A (12.2 innings), 1.94 FIP in AA (19.2 innings)

Ricardo Genovés — 22.7 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Ismael Munguia — 23.2 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Diego Rincones — 22.6 years, 141 wRC+ in High-A (107 PAs), 140 wRC+ in AA (213 PAs)

Nick Swiney — 22.10 years, 2.26 FIP in Low-A (24.1 innings)

David Villar — 24.11 years, 141 wRC+ in AA (446 PAs)

Will Wilson — 23.5 years, 120 wRC+ in High-A (224 PAs), 65 wRC+ in AA (221 PAs)

