Weekend BP: Happy New Year!

Wishing you all a marvelous 2022.

By Brady Klopfer
San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence pours champagne on top of San Francisco Giants’ Joe Panik in their clubhouse after their 3-2 win in Game 7 of baseball’s World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Happy New Year, San Francisco Giants fans!

I think I speak for most of us when I say that I’m hoping that 2022 is a better year than 2021 was. And I think I also speak for most of us when I say that the Giants season — from besting the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NL West with a historic 107-win campaign, to the emergence of Logan Webb, to the resurgence of Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey — was one of the absolute brightest spots in an otherwise difficult year.

It might have been the only time I was happy the baseball season is so darned long.

Anyway, happy New Year to all of you. I hope you had a fun (and safe) New Year’s Eve celebration, and I wish you all nothing but good things in the coming year. As I said last week at Christmas, thank you all for making this the best sports forum on the internet, and for making my job so fun.

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

A month! A full month!

Yeesh.

Happy New Year, all. I hope there’s baseball in it.

