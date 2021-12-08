After Monday’s introduction and initial nominations, it’s time to start the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List in earnest by voting on the top prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization.

We’re kicking things off with the seven players who received the most nominations on Monday, and it’s a group that ranges from a 19 year old to a player the Giants trusted with their season on the line in Game 5 of the NLDS.

I’m not going to bog these down by adding a bunch of stats for players, but this year I will add each player’s basic performance (wRC+ for batters and FIP for pitchers) from their most recent season. If you click on a player’s first name, it will link to their Baseball-Reference page; if you click on their last name, it will link to their Fangraphs page.

Now let’s do the damn thing!

#1 prospect nominees

Joey Bart — 107 wRC+ in AAA (279 PAs)

Camilo Doval — 3.47 FIP in MLB (27 innings)

Kyle Harrison — 3.48 FIP in Low-A (98.2 innings)

Marco Luciano — 138 wRC+ in Low-A (308 PAs), 59 wRC+ in High-A (145 PAs)

Luis Matos — 121 wRC+ in Low-A (491 PAs)

Jairo Pomares — 182 wRC+ in Low-A (224 PAs), 98 wRC+ in High-A (104 PAs)

Heliot Ramos — 107 wRC+ in AA (266 PAs), 80 wRC+ in AAA (229 PAs)