Well, it’s time for one of my favorite McCovey Chronicles traditions: the Community Prospect List, in which we come together as one, setting aside our differences on things such as cake vs. pie, and hotdog-as-sandwich vs. hotdog-as-not-sandwich, and rank the best prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The timing is morbidly excellent this year, as the lockout happened to start right around the time we usually get underway with the CPL.

Last year we jumped straight into the voting because we had a very clear top three. Things are a bit murkier this year (even if I suspect No. 1 will be an easy choice for most), so we’re going to start with nominations. The seven players with the most nominations will be on Wednesday’s CPL.

So, let’s go over the rules quickly:

I will try and do a new CPL very Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. I may not follow that strictly, especially with the holidays, but it will be close. Voting will be open until the next CPL.

We’ll start with seven nominees to choose from. When we are down to voting on four prospects we will nominate new players, and add them to the next list so we’re back at seven.

When it’s nomination day, use the comments to nominate new players. I’ll leave a top comment that you can respond to with prospect names, and recommend any comment that has a player you think should be added. The four players with the most recs will get added to the next CPL.

To honor McCovey, we will rank 44 prospects, which includes all Giants who are still rookie eligible.

If there is a tie, the next CPL will be a runoff post, with the loser of the runoff also getting added to the list.

If the Giants acquire a prospect during the CPL, and it seems as though they belong somewhere that the voting is already past, we’ll do a special post to vote on/debate their placement.

Use the comments to stump for players, argue, share knowledge, etc. This is always really fun, because of the energy, passion, and smartness that you all bring to it.

As always, a huge thank you to Roger, Kevin and everyone else who organized the CPL in the past. And you can view last year’s final list here.

With that said, let’s get underway and nominate some prospects!