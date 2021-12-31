In the eighth chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, the McCovey Chronicles community was divided on whether Will Bednar or Patrick Bailey was the San Francisco Giants No. 8 prospect, which each player earning the same number of votes in the four-player field.

And so we went to a runoff, where Bednar, a right-handed pitcher who was the team’s 2021 first-round pick, won with 59% of the vote. That slots Bailey, a catcher who was the team’s 2020 first-round pick, in at No. 9.

Now we round out the top 10, and we add four new names to choose from, in addition to the two holdovers.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 10!

No. 10 prospect nominees

Aeverson Arteaga — 18.9 years, 123 wRC+ in ACL (226 PAs)

Hunter Bishop — 23.6 years, 55 wRC+ in ACL (32 PAs)

Ricardo Genovés — 22.7 years, 161 wRC+ in Low-A (161 PAs), 77 wRC+ in High-A (245 PAs)

Matt Mikulski — 22.7 years, 4.27 FIP in ACL (5 innings)

Ryan Murphy — 22.2 years, 3.85 FIP in Low-A (76 innings), 2.29 FIP in High-A (31.1 innings)

Diego Rincones — 22.6 years, 141 wRC+ in High-A (107 PAs), 140 wRC+ in AA (213 PAs)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.