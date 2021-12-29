Good morning, baseball fans!

In continuing our end of year BP theme for the week, today we’ll be looking forward to the year ahead, and I’ve got a couple of things that we can be excited about for the San Francisco Giants in 2022!

But first, the reality. Listen, I was honestly more excited about the new year last year. 2020 sucked but we had vaccines on the horizon at the time and it seemed like things were finally going to get better. And then 2021 somehow managed to suck even more in a lot of ways. I’d like to try to maintain some optimism, but the COVID-19 news is bleak and games in other sports are getting canceled left and right. That’s concerning, to put it lightly. As is the fact that the lockout is still going. So the 2022 season is feeling a little bit uncertain, for reasons that have nothing to do with the game itself.

But should the season somehow start as planned and with fans in attendance, here are a couple of things to look forward to in 2022!

First, we’ll finally get the Will Clark jersey number retirement ceremony that has been postponed since 2020 due to the pandemic. Which is very exciting for me, personally, as my dad and I were really looking forward to attending that.

Second, it will be the 10 year anniversary of the 2012 Giants winning the World Series. They didn’t get to have a reunion for the 2010 team, but they very likely will celebrate the 2012 team heartily this season. Which could mean appearances from 2012 favorites like Barry Zito, Ryan Vogelsong, Marco Scutaro, maybe even a Tim Lincecum. Who knows! But I’m excited to find out.

How many days has it been since the owners chose to lock out the players?

It has been 29 cruddy days since the owners chose to lock out the players. But we can get mad about that again in 2022 (unless it’s over by then, maybe that will be a New Year’s treat).