We’ve got another riser on the Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, as outfielder Jairo Pomares has been voted as the No. 7 prospect in the San Francisco Giants system, after clocking in at No. 14 in each of the last two years. Pomares won the spot handily, with just about half of the votes in the five-name field.

It was an exceptional year for the left-handed hitting outfielder, who slashed a blistering .372/.429/.693 in 224 plate appearances for Low-A San Jose, good for a rather remarkable wRC+ of 182.

That earned him a promotion to High-A Eugene right after his 21st birthday, where he slashed .262/.269/.505 in 104 plate appearances, which was essentially league average (98 wRC+), which everyone will take given his age.

Pomares presents a somewhat funny profile, as he displayed plenty of power — 20 home runs in 328 plate appearances — but drew only 16 walks all season.

Aeverson Arteaga — 18.9 years, 123 wRC+ in ACL (226 PAs)

Patrick Bailey — 22.6 years, 148 wRC+ in Low-A (207 PAs), 63 wRC+ in High-A (155 PAs)

Will Bednar — 21.6 years, 3.63 FIP in Low-A (5 innings)

Hunter Bishop — 23.5 years, 55 wRC+ in ACL (32 PAs)

