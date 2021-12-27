Good morning, baseball fans!

I hope you had a great holiday weekend! Another year is drawing to a close, and thus it’s the time to reflect on the year that was and appreciate the good things, and try to let go of the bad things.

For San Francisco Giants fans, it was a pretty great year! There was a lot to love about this season, despite the way it ended.

But let’s start with the bad things we should try to let go of. The final game of the NLDS was miserable and the final call of the game left a lot of people feeling a little bitter, playing the “what if” game. Especially since it ended up being the final game of Buster Posey’s career. It still stings, but it doesn’t diminish the rest of the year.

And what a year it was! You might be wondering why I used the picture that I did, but when I think back on this season, the image that stands out to me as representative of the whole year was the joy on Kevin Gausman’s face after he hit the walk-off sac fly that won the game against the Atlanta Braves in September.

This season was full of joy. They won the division, in what will likely go down in history as one of, if not the best division race in MLB history. And forced the Dodgers to play in the Wild Card game to get to them in the division series. They won a historic 107 games. Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt had a career resurgence that I’m not sure anyone was really expecting.

For me, it’s hard to complain too much about the way it ended. At least now, anyway. When you look at how fun the journey was that led us to that moment.

How many days has it been since the owners chose to lock out the players?

It has been 27 unnecessary days since the owners chose to lock out the players and my New Year’s resolution is to pull a Kenny Kelly and start making bad drawings every day until they get it together, but I do not even have the talent to draw things badly.