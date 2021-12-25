I couldn’t find a single San Francisco Giants Christmas picture to use in this article. I suppose that’s the downside of having the holiday smack dab in the middle of the offseason — we don’t really get pictures of players rocking Santa hats on their way to the games, or large trees adorning the outfield. Bit of a bummer, really.

But I thought a picture of Buster Posey hugging Sergio Romo as the Giants celebrate their 2012 championship was a pretty good alternative.

Merry Christmas, Giants fans. And to those of you who celebrate other holidays, happy holidays, and I’m sorry I didn’t get a post up for those days of celebration, too. And for those who don’t celebrate any holidays, happy Saturday! I hope you have a lovely weekend.

Whatever you’re doing and celebrating, I hope you’re with people you love, eating delicious food, and doing things that fill your soul. I hope that for you on the other 364 days of the year too, but especially today.

Thanks for making this the best sports community on the internet, and thanks for making my job so fun.

Happy holidays, one and all.