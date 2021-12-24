The sixth chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, and it features a high riser, as right-handed reliever Camilo Doval has been named the No. 6 prospect on the San Francisco Giants farm, a rise of 10 spots over his placement a year ago (which was a rise of 10 spots over his placement the prior year). It’s an impressive showing in what figures to be the flamethrower’s final CPL.

The 24 year old made his MLB debut in 2021 and, after a rocky start that featured being optioned three times, ended the year brilliantly. He ended the season with a 3.00 ERA and 3.47 FIP, with a beautiful strikeout to walk ratio of 37 to 9 in 27 innings. Doval finished the regular season with 16 consecutive scoreless appearances, during which time he earned the closer role.

Voters are putting a lot of stock into that run to end the season, as Doval’s Minor League numbers in 2021 paint the picture of someone who should be much lower on this list: 4.99 ERA, 4.98 FIP, and 44 strikeouts to 24 walks in 30.2 innings. Hopefully he really did turn a corner, and will be a shutdown closer for many years to come.

Now let’s add another name to the list.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 7!

No. 7 prospect nominees

Aeverson Arteaga — 18.9 years, 123 wRC+ in ACL (226 PAs)

Patrick Bailey — 22.6 years, 148 wRC+ in Low-A (207 PAs), 63 wRC+ in High-A (155 PAs)

Will Bednar — 21.6 years, 3.63 FIP in Low-A (5 innings)

Hunter Bishop — 23.5 years, 55 wRC+ in ACL (32 PAs)

Jairo Pomares — 21.4 years, 182 wRC+ in Low-A (224 PAs), 98 wRC+ in High-A (104 PAs)

Note: When available, each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.