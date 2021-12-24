Good morning, baseball fans!

Christmas isn’t necessarily a holiday we would associate with baseball, what with it being the offseason and all. But true die-hard San Francisco Giants fans celebrate baseball all year long. So we wanted to ask you about some of your favorite Giants-related Christmas memories, if you celebrate.

Maybe it was a trip you planned for later in the year as a present, or maybe it was a special gift of Giants gear from a loved one, or maybe your family watch old games while you get together. Whatever it is, share it below in the comments!

For me, I think it would have to be Christmas of 2010. My family is a mixed batch of Giants, A’s and Dodgers fans, and we have Giants fans of all ages. Many of whom never thought they’d see the team win a World Series in their lifetime. Thankfully, that was not the case! And that Christmas, a lot of the gifts under the tree were Giants World Series gear. From posters to hoodies to blankets. You name it!

And the best part was that the Dodgers fans had to sit there and grumble about it.

Merry Christmas everyone!

