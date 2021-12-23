On Sam Selman’s season, which you definitely don’t care about

The next player on our list of the 2021 San Francisco Giants player reviews is left-handed reliever Sam Selman. I’ll be honest, I don’t have a lot to say here.

2021 review

7 games, 8 innings, 4.50 ERA, 6.30 FIP, 1.000 WHIP, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks, 0.0 rWAR, -0.1 fWAR

Sam Selman pitched eight innings for the Giants in 2021, and threw 177 pitches.

I watched all but a tiny handful of pitches the Giants threw this year, and I’m fairly certain I managed to miss all 177 of Selman’s. I don’t know how that is possible, but I am pretty sure it happened.

Selman’s debut season in 2019 was forgettable, and his follow-up campaign in 2020 was forgettable (but also encouraging), and then his 2021 was forgettable until he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, where he posted a 6.35 ERA that I’m fairly certain was the best on the team. So perhaps he was less forgettable there.

Ultimately, Selman’s greatest contribution — and, let’s be honest, the only way we’ll remember that he pitched for the 2021 Giants when we do a Sporcle quiz somewhere down the road (tomorrow, perhaps?) — was that he was traded for Tony Watson, who instantly remembered how to pitch once returning to San Francisco.

If this all feels a bit harsh on Selman, who finished 31st out of 34 Giants pitchers in fWAR, and 30th in FIP, well ... I apologize. I’m running out of things to say and while it was an eventful year for the Giants, it was not an eventful year for the Sam Selman Fan Club.

Godspeed, dude.

Role in 2022

Selman remains on the Angels, and he seems like a very nice chap, so here’s hoping he sticks there and can have a nice MLB career.

Grade: C-