The Kyle Harrison rise continues, as the left-handed pitcher has been voted as the No. 5 prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm by the McCovey Chronicles community. Harrison received 46% of the vote in the fifth iteration of the Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, a year after finishing ninth in his inaugural CPL. The third-round pick is now the highest ranked prospect from the Giants 2020 draft class.

After losing what should have been his debut season in 2020 to the pandemic, Harrison had his first year as a pro in 2021, and spent the entire season with Low-A San Jose. He turned 20 halfway through the season, and displayed both a dominant side (157 strikeouts in just 98.2 innings) as well as an occasional lack of control (52 walks). The organization has been full of praise for him, and it will be fun to see what 2022 has in store for him.

The list so far

No. 6 prospect nominees

Aeverson Arteaga — 18.9 years, 123 wRC+ in ACL (226 PAs)

Patrick Bailey — 22.6 years, 148 wRC+ in Low-A (207 PAs), 63 wRC+ in High-A (155 PAs)

Will Bednar — 21.6 years, 3.63 FIP in Low-A (5 innings)

Hunter Bishop — 23.5 years, 55 wRC+ in ACL (32 PAs)

Camilo Doval — 24.5 years, 3.47 FIP in MLB (27 innings), 4.98 FIP in AAA (30.2 innings)

Jairo Pomares — 21.4 years, 182 wRC+ in Low-A (224 PAs), 98 wRC+ in High-A (104 PAs)

