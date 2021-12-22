Good morning, baseball fans!

I was reading an article by Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic in which he answered reader questions, and an interesting topic came up about the San Francisco Giants retiring Buster Posey’s number.

Now, in the past, I would have said that that would depend on whether or not he ends up in the Hall of Fame (which is an argument I am not here to either have or witness). But recently, the Giants retired Barry Bonds’ jersey number and he is, unfortunately, unlikely to get the votes he needs in his 10th and final attempt this year.

So that opens the door for other players to have their numbers retired. And not everyone involved in the World Series dynasty era should, but some players who might never make it in the Hall of Fame have had a huge impact on the organization and the community that would make them deserving of that honor.

Tim Lincecum is an interesting one. The Giants have yet to issue his number to anyone else since he left after the 2015 season. But I can’t see that lasting forever. Lincecum was a lightning bolt of adrenaline when the team needed it most and is still one of the most beloved players in franchise history. I don’t think they’ll retire his number, but I can’t say that I can see them issuing 55 to anyone else any time soon.

Brandon Crawford/Brandon Belt: Unlikely, but who knows how the rest of their careers will play out or how their Hall of Fame campaigns will go.

Buster Posey, though? In my book, retire that number on Opening Day. Build the statue during Spring Training. Both at Oracle Park and in Scottsdale.

