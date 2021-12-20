We’re moving right along in our community rankings of the San Francisco Giants prospects, with outfielder Heliot Ramos coming in at No. 4 on the list. It’s a drop of one spot for Ramos, who was No. 3 a year ago, but that probably speaks more to the rise of Luis Matos than anything that Ramos did.

Ramos’ numbers in 2021 didn’t jump off the page — he hit .237/.323/.432 (107 wRC+) in AA before a promotion, and then hit .272/.323/.399 (80 wRC+) in AAA. But those numbers look much better in the context of Ramos only turning 22 in September, making him younger than pretty much everyone he competed against in AA, let alone AAA. The promotion at such a young age suggests that the Giants remain fairly high on Ramos, who was utterly outstanding in Spring Training.

He’s one of the more exciting prospects to watch this year, as an MLB debut is quite possible.

Now let’s add another name to the prospect list. We’ve got some new faces today.

The list so far

On to No. 5!

No. 5 prospect nominees

Aeverson Arteaga — 18.9 years, 123 wRC+ in ACL (226 PAs)

Patrick Bailey — 22.6 years, 148 wRC+ in Low-A (207 PAs), 63 wRC+ in High-A (155 PAs)

Will Bednar — 21.6 years, 3.63 FIP in Low-A (5 innings)

Hunter Bishop — 23.5 years, 55 wRC+ in ACL (32 PAs)

Camilo Doval — 24.5 years, 3.47 FIP in MLB (27 innings), 4.98 FIP in AAA (30.2 innings)

Kyle Harrison — 20.4 years, 3.48 FIP in Low-A (98.2 innings)

Jairo Pomares — 21.4 years, 182 wRC+ in Low-A (224 PAs), 98 wRC+ in High-A (104 PAs)

