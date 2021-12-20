Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants added Kris Bryant at the trade deadline, but later said that was a short term plan, not necessarily a long term plan. That might reflect what their actual plans are, with regards to whether or not to reunite with Bryant long term. Or it could be a way of hedging their bets, considering Bryant is going to be a huge target for a lot of teams once the lockout is over (if the lockout ever ends).

Bleacher Report listed the Giants as the seventh most likely team in Bryant’s future. Though their reasoning was a little bit odd. It was strictly performance related reasoning based on his brief time with San Francisco. But if you continue reading, they list the Philadelphia Phillies as the most likely landing spot due to the Phillies looking to add power behind Bryce Harper.

So which is it? Is he too bad for the Giants to be interested in or so good teams will be fighting tooth and nail over him? Well, he’s only a few years removed from being Rookie of the Year and a year later the NL MVP. So, uh, probably closer to the latter.

Any team would be mad to base a decision about whether or not to pursue Bryant on a couple of months after a huge trade from the only team he’d ever been on. And I think it’s unlikely the Giants are doing so. That said, they know there’s going to be a long list of teams interested in him and it makes perfect sense to be hedging their bets about a reunion and not be looking into other options.

