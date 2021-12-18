The San Francisco Giants have stayed as busy as possible during the lockout, making a series of Minor League moves over the past two weeks. This week it was the addition of some depth at the catcher position, as the team signed Jhonny Pereda, a 25-year old right-handed hitting backstop.

#SFGiants have signed C Jhonny Pereda to a minor league contract. — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) December 16, 2021

Pereda was an international signing out of Venezuela by the Chicago Cubs in 2013. He spent the 2021 season with the Boston Red Sox organization, hitting .246/.358/.357 (103 wRC+) in 148 AA plate appearances, and slashing .247/.318/.273 (65 wRC+) in 89 AAA plate appearances.

The numbers may not be exciting, but Pereda drew more walks than he had strikeouts in 2021, so it’s pretty easy to see what enticed the organization, especially if they’re high on his defense.

In all likelihood, the bulk of the catcher reps on the Giants will go to Joey Bart and Curt Casali this year, but depth is always a good thing.

How many days has it been since the owners chose to lock out the players?

It’s been 17 days. I hope it’s not many more. But it probably will be.

Have a lovely weekend, friends.