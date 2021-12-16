We officially have a top three in our community San Francisco Giants prospect rankings. After repeating the same top two as in 2021, we have a new entrant who is taking the crown as the No. 3 prospect on the Giants farm: outfielder Luis Matos, who moves up two spots from his placement last year.

Matos, who is still about six weeks away from his 20th birthday, had a strong year for the Low-A San Jose Giants. He slashed .313/.358/.494, good for a 121 wRC+, and displayed outstanding control of the zone, striking out in just 12.4% of his plate appearances.

He won the third CPL by a very slim margin, receiving just four more votes (out of 707!) than Camilo Doval.

The list so far

On to No. 4!

No. 3 prospect nominees

Camilo Doval — 24.5 years, 3.47 FIP in MLB (27 innings)

Kyle Harrison — 20.4 years, 3.48 FIP in Low-A (98.2 innings)

Jairo Pomares — 21.4 years, 182 wRC+ in Low-A (224 PAs), 98 wRC+ in High-A (104 PAs)

Heliot Ramos — 22.3 years, 107 wRC+ in AA (266 PAs), 80 wRC+ in AAA (229 PAs)

