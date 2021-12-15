Good morning baseball fans!

Last night, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the NBA record for most three-point shots in his career, overtaking Ray Allen (who was in attendance in the game against the New York Knicks).

It was a joyous moment, with the Knicks organization being extremely gracious and pausing the game to allow Curry and his teammates to celebrate an extraordinary achievement.

After the game, it was reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic that this was a routine play that would usually have ended in Andrew Wiggins going for the basket, but he said that he saw Curry with a little bit of room and a chance at making history, and so he did.

After the game, former San Francisco Giants legend, and fellow Bay Area sports GOAT (greatest of all time) joined the Warriors post-game show on NBC Sports Bay area to discuss the similarities between himself, Curry, Rickey Henderson and Jerry Rice, arguably the four best athletes in Bay Area history, and in their respective games in many ways.

.@barrybonds talks about the s of The Bay pic.twitter.com/vQ0kuVY2Rk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

Bonds discusses the work ethic and the passion that goes into being the best at what you do. In a video released shortly after the record was broken, Curry discusses something along the same line, discussing how natural talent can only get you so far, and the hours of daily practice behind the scenes is what counts. Which I think is just an excellent message for anyone learning a new skill or continuing to try to improve it.

Also, Brady was the GOAT of McCovey Chronicles last night, firing off this gem:

Giants can't tweet about current MLB players during the lockout .... but they can tweet about current NBA players! https://t.co/HPfzrTRVAJ — McCovey Chronicles (@McCoveyChron) December 15, 2021

Which reminds me, I need to add that we are now officially at two weeks of MLB owners unnecessarily locking out players. Yeah, yeah, I had to do it. Anyway, go watch the Curry video and feel better. Even if you aren’t a basketball fan, you won’t soon see talent and skill like his again and it’s important to appreciate those people and the joy they bring to their game while they’re still playing.