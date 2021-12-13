The second chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List has now concluded, and it went just as it did a year ago, with catcher Joey Bart being named the No. 2 prospect on the San Francisco Giants farm.

Bart won that distinction handily last time around, but this time it was much more close, as he collected 33% of the votes in the six-player field.

It seems Bart’s proximity to the Majors helps him here, in what is surely his final run on the CPL before losing his prospect status. While he had rather modest numbers in AAA a year ago, posting a 107 wRC+, he put up an excellent slash line prior to a mid-season injury. He’s spent time on the MLB roster in each of the last two seasons, and with Buster Posey’s retirement, seems likely to head into 2022 as the team’s starting catcher.

Hopefully he shows why he’s been a staple near the top of the CPL since being drafted.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 3!

No. 3 prospect nominees

Camilo Doval — 3.47 FIP in MLB (27 innings)

Kyle Harrison — 3.48 FIP in Low-A (98.2 innings)

Luis Matos — 121 wRC+ in Low-A (491 PAs)

Jairo Pomares — 182 wRC+ in Low-A (224 PAs), 98 wRC+ in High-A (104 PAs)

Heliot Ramos — 107 wRC+ in AA (266 PAs), 80 wRC+ in AAA (229 PAs)

Note: When available, each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.