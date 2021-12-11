The San Francisco Giants made a fun signing on Friday, agreeing to a Minor League deal with utility player Alex Blandino. The contract, which includes an invitation to Major League camp, was first reported by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Blandino is a local talent, as he was born in Palo Alto, attended St. Francis High School in Mountain View, and played his college ball at Stanford. He was a first-round pick in the 2014 draft by the Cincinnati Reds, and his been in the Reds organization his entire career.

He’s had a few tastes of the Majors, having appeared in MLB games in 2018, 2019, and 2021, amassing a slash line of .226/.339/.291 and an OPS+ of 68 in 279 plate appearances.

The Giants will be hoping that they can help Blandino, a 29 year old, improve on that hitting, because his versatility fits the team’s profile. He only played in 43 games in 2021, yet managed to see time at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and even pitcher.

He’s struggled in the Minors in the last few years, but showed a lot of promise in 2017 when he posted a 137 wRC+ in AAA and a 145 wRC+ in AA.

Have a lovely weekend, friends.