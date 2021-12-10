We officially have a name on the list for our 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. For the second year running, the McCovey Chronicles community has voted 20-year old shortstop Marco Luciano as the top prospect in the San Francisco Giants system. Luciano received 59% of the votes in a seven-name field.

This is certainly no surprise, as Luciano was a top 10 prospect in all of baseball on many prospector’s lists in 2021. He was brilliant with the Low-A San Jose Giants, hitting .278/.373/.556 in 308 plate appearances, good for a 138 wRC+.

He struggled quite a bit when promoted to the High-A Eugene Emeralds, where he slashed just .217/.283/.295 with 54 strikeouts in 145 plate appearances, a wRC+ of just 59. But if you’re worried about that number, bear in mind that he was the youngest player in the league, and roughly three years younger than the average High-A player.

Now we move to No. 2, and I suspect this vote will be much closer.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 2!

No. 2 prospect nominees

Joey Bart — 107 wRC+ in AAA (279 PAs)

Camilo Doval — 3.47 FIP in MLB (27 innings)

Kyle Harrison — 3.48 FIP in Low-A (98.2 innings)

Luis Matos — 121 wRC+ in Low-A (491 PAs)

Jairo Pomares — 182 wRC+ in Low-A (224 PAs), 98 wRC+ in High-A (104 PAs)

Heliot Ramos — 107 wRC+ in AA (266 PAs), 80 wRC+ in AAA (229 PAs)

Note: When available, each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.