Good morning, baseball fans!

Shortly after Buster Posey announced his retirement, I wrote about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s reaction and how the two have shared very similar career paths. In that post, I talked about how important it is to appreciate the greats while they’re still playing. And, well, Curry is still playing. And he’s still great.

He’s also on track to break the NBA record for 3-point shots in his career. He’s currently nine away (2,964) from the current leader, Ray Allen (2,973). Not to diminish Allen’s record in any way, but when Curry does break the record, he will have done so in nearly half of the amount of games as Allen played in his career.

This will be a major accomplishment for Curry, who has changed the game of basketball with the way he shoots. And everyone is taking notice, including San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who chimed in on social media saying:

“I’ll always have a place in my heart for Jesus Shuttleworth (as played by Ray Allen) but I won’t be mad when Steph takes the 3 point record”

Nor will anyone else who’s watched Curry’s magnificent career thus far. Though he had a bit of a rough shooting night on Wednesday night’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry will continue working towards the record on Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. And I’m sure many of his fellow Bay Area athletes will be watching.

Old, random MCC article for you to read

Sweet, Nourishing Offense (May 24th, 2012 - Grant Brisbee)

How many days has it been since the owners chose to lockout the players?

It has been nine excruciating days since MLB owners decided to shut down baseball by choosing to implement an unnecessary lockout against the players. And I will continue to cross-post between sports as relevant until they give us back our sweet, sweet baseball content.