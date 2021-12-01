Good morning, baseball fans! The San Francisco Giants have been busy doing some roster spot cleaning. With the impending lockout, the non-tender deadline was pushed to last night and the Giants made a few moves.

Luis Gonzalez, Joe Palumbo and Sam Delaplane were non-tendered to open up some spots on the roster (though none had actually played with the team).

Meanwhile, the Giants re-signed John Brebbia, as Brady wrote about yesterday, and they also re-signed Jarlin García and Austin Slater to one year contracts, García for $1.725 million and Slater for $1.85 million, as to avoid arbitration with them as well.

Arbitration may still be a factor with Curt Casali, Dominic Leone, Darin Ruf and Mike Yastrzemski, however. The team tendered contracts, but the players have not yet agreed on terms. The two sides will need to come to an agreement before spring training to avoid the arbitration process.

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in only 78 days.