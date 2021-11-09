Farhan Zaidi named Executive of the Year

The San Francisco Giants are capping of a historic season with some hardware. They didn’t win the championship that they were gunning for, but the trophies and accolades are rolling in regardless. In news that should surprise absolutely nobody, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was named the 2021 MLB Executive of the Year.

The Giants season was devoid of headline moves until the trade deadline, when they swung a deal for 2016 MVP Kris Bryant. But, in typical Zaidi (and Scott Harris) fashion, the Giants made their mark with small moves that played out big time.

LaMonte Wade Jr., for instance, was an unassuming and, at the time, mild-mannered trade acquisition, with the Giants sending out only Shaun Anderson, who would surely have been designated for assignment had a trade not been found. Modest one-year deals for Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood proved to be brilliant, as did the return of Kevin Gausman.

The Giants sported one of the best bullpens in baseball, cobbled together with small contracts, Minor League deals, and timely promotions.

They exceeded expectations by a historic margin, and while Zaidi is far from the only one who deserves credit, he certainly deserves an award for his mantle.