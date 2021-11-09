Good morning, baseball fans!

So this is a couple days old at this point, but I thought it was worth revisiting. The athletes of the Bay Area are quite supportive of each other, across different sports. And no two athletes in the last decade or so have had careers quite as similar or spectacular as Buster Posey and Stephen Curry. There was a piece in The Athletic back in August in which Tim Kawakami profiles the similarities between them and their mutual respect and admiration for each other.

Therefore it was no surprise that Curry was asked to weigh in on Posey’s decision to retire, shared in this post from Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It’s so cool to see somebody be able to go out on their own terms, with hopefully no regrets and a wild resume under his belt,” Curry said postgame. “Not just the accolades and the championships, but there’s always a feeling of somebody who represented one organization for his entire career and did it with class the entire time.”

Curry notes how rare it is that an athlete is able to do play their whole career for one team, and walk away on their own terms, something he notes is what he’d like to do as well some day.

Don’t worry, he made sure to clarify that it wouldn’t be any time soon. I don’t know that the foundation of the Bay Area could hold the weight of our collective grief if he were to retire right after Posey (though Curry, at least, still has a few years on his current contract.)

But it’s just a reminder to appreciate the great athletes while they’re playing, because when they’re done, they’re gone and all that’s left are the videos and memories. And I know that seems like a no-brainer statement, but players like Posey and Curry seem like staples, like a sure thing to be on the team next year. But as we saw with Buster, one day that’ll be over. And it might be sooner than you expected.

