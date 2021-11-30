We’ve known for a while that the San Francisco Giants were likely to sign right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb, with talks progressing to the “finalizing” stage in the last few days. And now the team has made it official, announcing the signing of Cobb, and releasing contract details.

The #SFGiants and right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb have agreed to terms on a two-year Major League contract. pic.twitter.com/Cn3hnLZt2A — SFGiants (@SFGiants) December 1, 2021

Cobb’s contract is for two years and $20 million, with a team option for a third season. He’ll be paid $9 million in 2022 and 2023, with a $2 million buyout if his third-year option is declined. If the option is exercised, it will be for $10 million, turning the deal into three years and $28 million.

In addition to the money he’ll be paid, Cobb’s contract states that he’ll make a $45,000 donation to the Giants Community Fund in each of the first two years of the deal, and a $50,000 donation in 2024 if his option is picked up.

Cobb is coming off a very strong year with the Los Angeles Angels, in which he posted a 3.76 ERA and 2.92 FIP, with 98 strikeouts to 33 walks in 93.1 innings. Despite the low number of innings, he was worth 2.5 fWAR and 1.7 rWAR. Thanks to injuries and the pandemic, Cobb has only pitched 158 innings over the last three years, so the Giants will certainly be hoping he can stay on the field.

The Giants still need a fifth starter, but between Cobb, Logan Webb, Anthony DeSclafani, and Alex Wood (whose contract has not been made official, but is imminent), San Francisco now has four starters locked up for the next two seasons.