The San Francisco Giants have re-signed their first arbitration-eligible player of the offseason, agreeing to an $837,500 contract with right-handed relief pitcher John Brebbia. The deadline for non-tendering arbitration-eligible players is today at 5:00 p.m. PT, so the Giants had to either offer Brebbia a contract or non-tender him.

What the Giants would do with Brebbia was an underrated but interesting offseason question. The 31 year old was very good in the first three years of his career, with the St. Louis Cardinals, before an injury resulting in Tommy John surgery cost him the entire 2020 season. The Giants signed him last offseason, knowing that the injury would keep him out for the first half of the year, and he debuted for the team in late June.

He mostly struggled, sporting a 5.89 ERA and a 4.59 FIP, though he had 22 strikeouts to just 4 walks in 18.1 innings. But some struggles are expected with pitchers returning from Tommy John surgery, and the contract proves that the Giants are confident Brebbia can return to his 2019 level, when he had a 3.59 ERA and 3.13 FIP.

With Brebba re-signed and Alex Dickerson designated for assignment, the Giants have now reached a conclusion with a quarter of their eight arbitration-eligible players. Those still on the table are outfielders Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Mike Yastrzemski, pitchers Jarlin García and Dominic Leone, and catcher Curt Casali.