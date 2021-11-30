Good morning, baseball fans!

I know things have seemed like they are slow going for the San Francisco Giants in this week’s frenzy of free agent signings before the likely lockout tomorrow. The Giants have lost, not gained, top tier pitching talent, with Kevin Gausman’s decision to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.

That said, there is progress. Even if it’s not the splashy big name free agent signings some would have liked to have seen. First up, it looks like Alex Wood will be back with the Giants for two more seasons, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Which locks up three of five rotation spots for two seasons.

And yesterday it was reported by multiple sources that the Giants are reportedly nearing a deal with right handed pitcher Alex Cobb, who played most recently with the Los Angeles Angels. Cobb was valued at 1.7 bWAR in 2021 boasting a 3.76 ERA, 2.92 FIP, with 98 strikeouts to 33 walks in 93.1 innings pitched.

Injuries have been an issue with Cobb, who was limited to just 18 starts in 2021 after a wrist injury set him back. Additionally, he missed all of 2015 and a large chunk of 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He had a decent 2017 season, his last with the Tampa Bay Rays, before a tumultuous stint with the Baltimore Orioles from 2018-2020. But his numbers seem to be moving the right direction an I imagine that 2.92 FIP might be a good indicator of Cobb’s potential under the Giants’ coaching staff.

At this time (Monday night) nothing official has come out, but the reports indicate that the deal is pending a physical (as is Wood’s). So the rotation currently sits at Logan Webb, Anthony DeSclafani and some crossed fingers.

Old, random MCC article for you to read

Giants walk off, triumphantly leave miserable 2013 season behind (September 29th, 2013 - Grant Brisbee)

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in only 79 days.