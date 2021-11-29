Good morning, baseball fans! I hope you had an excellent holiday weekend.

It was rumored over the weekend that Kevin Gausman was likely to make a decision on where he wants to play next. The rumors indicated that the decision would come over the weekend but that didn’t happen (unless it happens after I write this, it’s currently 5:15pm Sunday night).

Welp. Kevin Gausman is signing with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports. The specifics of the deal are five years and $110 million though, somewhat hilariously, it was also reported that Gausman turned down a more lucrative offer from the New York Mets.

BREAKING: Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

In all likelihood, the San Francisco Giants — who were reported to be the frontrunner just hours before this news broke — were willing to match or exceed that contract’s AAV, but weren’t willing to offer five years for a pitcher who will be 31 when showing up to his first Spring Training on this deal.

The Giants have indicated their preference to keep the band together as much as possible, and have already shown their commitment to that by signing Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year deal, with a rumored reunion with Alex Wood also in the works. But they’ll have to go outside of the organization to replace the top of the rotation. Thankfully there are some strong options still out there.

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in only 80 days.