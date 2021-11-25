Programming note: Today’s BP will run for Thursday-Friday, and then there will be a weekend BP.

The San Francisco Giants have made a few moves this offseason, but they’ve all involved players who were on the team in 2020. At some point that will change. Despite the team’s overt desire to run things back, some free agents from outside the organization will be signed eventually.

And earlier this week, the Giants gained steam with two exciting ones: right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman, and outfielder Seiya Suzuki. MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes reported the team’s interested in Stroman, who had a 3.02 ERA and 3.49 FIP last season with the New York Mets.

Sources say the Red Sox, Giants, Cubs, Mets, and Angels are interested in free agent righty Marcus Stroman. — timdierkes (@timdierkes) November 24, 2021

No one has really reported anyone’s interest in Suzuki, who was posted on Monday, but it would be the shock of the offseason if the Giants aren’t heavily in discussions there. The Giants are openly in search of a right-handed hitting outfielder, Suzuki is likely to be available for a modest price, and his profile (good contact hitter, decent power, has had more walks than strikeouts in two of the last three years) fits the Giants perfectly.

I’m very on board with either signing.

In other free agency news, the Giants were previously linked to another Mets starting pitcher, Steven Matz, but nothing is going to happen there as Matz has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals.

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in just 85 days.

Have a wonderful day, y’all. Hope you spend it with people you love, eating well-seasoned food.