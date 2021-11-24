 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday BP: Buster Posey and Kevin Gausman make All-MLB team

The battery mates were selected to the All-MLB second team.

By Brady Klopfer
MLB: JUL 19 Giants at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday the 2021 All-MLB teams were announced, and the San Francisco Giants were represented by two players. Catcher Buster Posey and right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman were both selected to the All-MLB Second Team.

The recognition caps off a tremendous season by the battery mates, who both were selected to the All-Star team, and both earned MVP votes. Gausman also finished sixth in Cy Young voting, while Posey won the Silver Slugger Award and the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The All-MLB team (which has a First and Second Team, with each comprised of one designated hitter, one player at each infield position, three outfielders regardless of position, five starting pitchers, and two relievers) is only in its third year. Posey and Gausman are the second and third players in franchise history to make the All-MLB team, following Mike Yastrzemski’s selection to the Second Team last year.

The Giants had six total nominees for the spots, with Posey and Gausman joined by Brandon Crawford, Kris Bryant, Logan Webb, and Jake McGee.

While it’s a great honor for the two stellar Giants, there’s also a chance that neither of them plays for San Francisco again. Posey retired earlier this month, while Gausman is currently a free agent who is sure to draw attention from a lot of teams.

