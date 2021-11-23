Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s that time of year that I have somewhat come to dread. Arguing with people you usually admire and respect about things that don’t really matter on the whole. No, I’m not talking holiday dinners with the family. I’m talking Baseball Hall of Fame chatter.

Every year, this topic divides fanbases, friendships and families alike as people debate the merits of what makes a player worthy of being in the Hall of Fame. If you’re lucky as a player, people wait until you’re actually on the ballot to argue about you. If not, well, then you have the reactions to the Buster Posey retirement. But I digress...

As just announced by @baseballhall, here's the 2022 @officialBBWAA Hall of Fame ballot: pic.twitter.com/tesaStndwI — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) November 22, 2021

Anywho, there is no shortage of former San Francisco Giants players on this year’s ballot. Tim Hudson, Jeff Kent, Joe Nathan, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, and Omar Vizquel are among a tough group of players to choose from this year. And tougher still are the two most notable names on this list for Giants fans.

First, we have Tim Lincecum making his first appearance. Which still somehow manages to make my head spin because I like to imagine he’s still playing somewhere, for an AL team I don’t follow. It’s hard to think that he hasn’t pitched in a game since 2016.

And finally, we have Barry Bonds making his 10th and final appearance. Fitting, actually, since Lincecum’s first season playing was also Bonds’ final season. Bonds’ percentage of the vote has steadily increased over the years, but he was still a good amount below the threshold needed to get in on the 2020 ballot and this is his last chance.

I’m not here to discuss the merits of any player on the ballot being more or less deserving of a vote. I’ll leave that to you guys in the comments. But in my heart, Bonds and Lincecum are Hall of Famers, and no amount arguing or comparisons can change that.

