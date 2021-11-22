Buster Posey wins NL Comeback Player of the Year

It’s been a few weeks since Buster Posey put a tear in every San Francisco Giants fan’s eye by announcing his retirement. Since then he’s earned some well-deserved accolades, winning the Silver Slugger Award for the fifth time in his career, and picking up MVP votes for the seventh time.

And now he’s adding to it, by winning the 2021 National League Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Trey Mancini and Buster Posey are your AL & NL Comeback Players of the Year! pic.twitter.com/KXiZruMHD2 — MLB (@MLB) November 22, 2021

If that news sounds familiar, it’s because Posey also won the Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year Award last month. It’s a different award, which is slightly confusing, but Posey winning both means he’s the clear and deserving winner, or something (fun fact that I just learned about the Comeback Player of the Year Award, courtesy of Wikipedia: the Sporting News award has been around much longer than the league’s official award, which was created in 2005 in a partnership with ... you guessed it ... Viagra).

It’s the second time that Posey has won the official MLB award. He’s the first two-time winner of the award.