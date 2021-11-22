The San Francisco Giants are running it back with Anthony DeSclafani, and then running it back at least twice more. The team announced on Monday that they had re-signed DeSclafani to a three-year contract.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $36 million, with Disco making an even $12 million in each season.

It’s Tony Time ⏰



The #SFGiants have signed Anthony DeSclafani to a 3-year deal. pic.twitter.com/eFG1odJcbo — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 22, 2021

There was some thought that the Giants might extend the Qualifying Offer to DeSclafani. Re-signing him for three years, for not even twice the Qualifying Offer cost, shows that it was a smart move for the Giants to hold out.

DeSclafani had a strong 2021, which was his first season with San Francisco. The 31 year old had a 3.17 ERA and 3.62 FIP, with 152 strikeouts to 42 walks in 167.2 innings, and the Giants went 21-10 in his starts.

The big storyline for Disco this year was his stark splits against the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. everyone else. In seven games against the Dodgers (including the postseason), DeSclafani allowed 38 hits and 15 walks in just 28.2 innings, with a 7.66 ERA. In 25 games against other teams, he allowed fewer than one baserunner per inning, with a Cy Young-esque 2.38 ERA.

It will be a quality deal for the Giants if DeSclafani repeats his 2021 performance, but it will be one of the best deals in baseball if they can help him eliminate whatever ailed him against LA.

To make room on the 40-man roster to bring back Disco, the Giants designated outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment. Dickerson had a very rough 2021 — after great seasons with the Giants the two seasons prior — and the writing felt a bit on the wall. The Giants had a few recent waiver claims that they could have cut instead, so it’s a bit of a sign as to where Dickerson stood with the team.

To make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Anthony DeSclafani, OF Alex Dickerson was designated for assignment. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 22, 2021

The Giants front office was apparently quite serious when they said they wanted to run things back this year, as the team is reportedly close to re-signing Alex Wood as well.