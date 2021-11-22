Giants trade Jay Jackson to Atlanta

The San Francisco Giants completed a trade on Monday, sending right-handed reliever Jay Jackson to the Atlanta Braves. In exchange, the Giants will receive either sweet, sweet cash considerations, or a combination of cash considerations and a player to be named later.

The Giants and Braves completed a trade today with RHP Jay Jackson joining the Atlanta organization in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later or cash considerations. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 22, 2021

The trade is simply a move for the Giants to get something in return for Jackson, who was designated for assignment last week to help the team make room for their three Rule 5 Draft protections: Heliot Ramos, Sean Hjelle, and Randy Rodriguez. It’s obviously a small return, but better than losing him for nothing.

Jackson signed a Minor League deal with the Giants last year, and had a few stints on the team. He appeared in 23 games, and had a 3.74 ERA, a 4.05 FIP, and 28 strikeouts to 12 walks in 21.2 innings. He was sensational with the AAA Sacramento River Cats, sporting a 1.29 ERA, a 1.65 FIP, and 24 strikeouts to 1 walk in 14 innings.

Now he gets to move from the 2021 regular season champions to the 2021 World Series champions!